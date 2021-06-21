Organic gardeners rely on methods other than synthetic pesticides to manage weed, insect and disease pests. Organic gardening, however, is more than simply substituting a naturally derived pesticide for a synthetic one. Organic gardeners must take a holistic approach to pest management and focus on using all available methods to support plant health. This approach requires the extensive use of (the following) integrated pest management strategies.
Cultural management. Emphasize plant health. This includes choosing well-adapted cultivars with insect and disease resistance, choosing the proper planting location, planting seeds or transplants during the weak point of a pest’s life cycle, and practicing good garden sanitation. Other cultural management strategies include managing soil fertility, cultivating and hand-pulling to manage weeds, and mulching to reduce pests.
Biological management. Blend natural defenses into your management plan. One example is parasitic wasps, which seek host insects for larval development. It is possible to enhance the habitat for beneficial insects so they do much of the pest management for you. Learn more about the beneficial insects you want to attract, the plants they prefer, and their life-cycle needs as they emerge and scout for prey. Be aware that microbial sprays also negatively affect some beneficial insects.
Physical management. Physical management strategies include basic handpicking, water sprays, floating row covers, tree bands, cutworm collars and diatomaceous earth. Copper strips, sticky traps, wrapping fruit in cloth or paper bags, wrapping stems in fabric or foil, covering fruit in kaolin clay, and pheromone traps are other types of physical barriers. Pheromone traps are not effective at significantly reducing larval populations but may be helpful in monitoring movements of adult insects. Place pheromone traps far away from the garden to avoid luring pests into the garden.
Chemical management. All pesticides are chemical (whether they are categorized as botanical, inorganic, microbial, or petroleum-based). Chemical controls can be integrated into a management plan if garden pests are out of balance and overwhelming other management options. Organic pesticides are not necessarily safer than synthetic insecticides, either to the user or the environment. Read the label carefully and use the product only as directed.
The information in this article is taken from the NC State Extension Gardener Handbook - Organic Gardening Chapter.