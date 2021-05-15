The North Carolina State Extension Master Gardener program is a training opportunity for interested volunteers. Participants apply for, and participate in a 40 hour training program followed by a 40 hour volunteer internship. Attendance is required and fees apply ($115, includes materials).
Classes will be offered in Edenton on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 14. Some classes are remote, and local travel is required.
Applications will be accepted beginning July 1. To apply, visit go.ncsu.edu/mastergardenerapplication .
The Chowan-Gates-Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program is coordinated by Area Horticulture Agent Katy Shook.
For information, call 252-482-6585.
North Carolina Cooperative Extension is an equal opportunity provider.