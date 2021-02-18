It may not seem like the right time of year to treat summer problems, but late winter is the best time of year to treat summer spurs and burs. Sandspur (aka sandbur, Chenchrus sp.) and Burweed (aka spurweed, Soliva sessilis) are two different lawn weeds that provide a similar experience ... ouch!
Sandspur is a grass-like weed that emerges in early spring, blends in with turf through summer, and sets a seed-head of spikes by early fall. Because the painful spurs are seeds for next year’s growth, site managers must stop the seeds before they develop with a pre-emergent herbicide. Products must be approved for home use; look for keywords like “lawn weed-preventer” or “lawn weed-stop.” Follow all label directions and apply in late winter (February to mid March). After the weed has germinated, spot treat with a non-selective herbicide or hand-pull for effective control.
Burweed is a broadleaf-weed that germinates in early fall, stays hidden in lawns through winter, and fully develops by late spring as a frilly, low growing plant with sharp-needled seeds. Because the weed is not a grass, it can be spotted and controlled in turf easier than sandspur. However, site managers must get control before the plant sets seeds. Use a post-emergent herbicide approved for home use; look for keywords like “lawn weed-control” or “lawn weed-killer.” Follow all label directions and apply in late winter (Feb-mid March). After the seed develops, herbicides are not an effective treatment.
Keep in mind that the best defense against weeds is a dense, aggressive turf. Following best management practices (ex. fertilizing according to a soil test, mowing at the recommended height) will naturally encourage turf and discourage weeds. Mechanical strategies like hand pulling and collecting seeds are also effective. These strategies are recommended for organic control.
For information, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.