There’s a new term in the landscape - Zombie Trees. Zombie Trees are trees that are showing signs of life, but, upon further inspection, more closely resemble the walking dead.
What’s causing the apocalypse? For several years, arborists have warned about the potential impact of frequent, extreme weather events on mature trees. Older trees, although hardened by time, are less likely to recover from heavy fluctuations in rain, temperature, and wind.
How do you spot a zombie tree? Look for decline in the crown. The crown is the above-ground growing portion of a tree. Decline in the growing tips can indicate damage to the roots, trunk, and overall health. This damage is different from insect and disease damage which is usually splotchy and affects different parts of the tree.
If you notice that a tree is more than 25% in decline, start thinking about long term health and management. Take pictures of the tree; this will help with annual assessments and potential insurance claims. Dead, standing trees (also known as snags) are beneficial to wildlife, but can be hazardous to humans. There are no chemicals, fertilizers, or other inputs that will improve the long term health.
Tree risk is best assessed by a certified arborist. Find a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture at https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist .