Each year we gardeners plant and fertilize vegetable and flower gardens, trees, shrubs, and lawns. We see the rewards of our efforts in the enhanced beauty of our landscapes and the fresh fruits and vegetables on our dinner table. But in the process of growing plants, we change the environment by moving and adding nutrients and organic matter to the soil. Careless or unnecessary use of lawn and garden fertilizers can contribute to nitrogen and phosphorus pollution of streams, rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters.
Below are suggestions for gardeners to help reduce the impact of fertilizers on water quality:
· Soil test to determine fertilizer needs.
· Calibrate fertilizer spreaders.
· Test the nutrient content of manures and other organic materials.
· Use a slow-release fertilizer.
· Avoid applying fertilizer to hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, driveways, and patios.
· Avoid getting fertilizer into natural drainage areas or ditches.
· Incorporate fertilizer into the soil where possible.
· Apply 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 inch of water after making a fertilizer application.
· Fill and wash spreaders over grassy areas instead of over hard surfaces.
· Sweep up and reuse fertilizer that falls on hard surfaces.
· Refrain from using fertilizer to melt ice on sidewalks or steps.
· Prevent irrigation runoff.
For information on reducing the impact of fertilizers on water quality, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.