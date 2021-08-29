I am a future focused person.
As Steven Covey recommends, I try to begin with the end in mind. I daydream about my last words or what my final piece of influence will be. I do all I can to make sure that my family will know exactly how I feel about them. I hate for the sun to go down on my anger or regrets.
I really don’t like looking back, so I try to keep everything tidied up back there.
All of these thoughts fuel my desire to make sure I place my mark on this world every day. I want people to know exactly what I’m about.
There are plenty of things that I love. If we’re friends, you may learn of my love of football or music. I enjoy verbal skirmishes. I like knowing that people think deeply and so I do all I can to move conversations toward less trivial talks.
This is not my best quality, or so my friends tell me. However, I am convinced that what happens tomorrow matters more than today. Much like Jesus told us to see others’ needs more important than our own, I try to use this day to set tomorrow up right. I think this is the essence of hope: tomorrow is coming and it’s better than today.
Now, I don’t want you to think I’m encouraging any of us to waste time in one day worrying about the next. No, you don’t have the grace today to endure the worries that will catch up to you tomorrow.
But, if you don’t prepare for tomorrow, the battles that we face tomorrow may be lost. Hope isn’t a feeling. Hope is working together to create what we know must be true in the future. If faith is evidence of things not seen, hope is the energy we spend bringing it to pass.
I hope you live keeping the end in mind. Despite where you are today, one day your life will come to an end. There will be tears and words spoken over a box. What do you hope will be said of you?
Wishing and hoping are not the same. Wishing is wanting, but not doing what is necessary to see it come to pass. Hope is working toward the outcome you want to see. So, today I wanted to tell every reader what I am hoping for my future.
I hope that every person I meet knows I completely believe Jesus is real and loves us passionately. I hope Bertie County will embrace the power of Jesus Christ and be changed through forgiveness and then working together to build a bigger picture. I hope my family knows I have worked hard to give a good life full of the richness that comes in relationship with the Holy Spirit.
As I wrote this today, I received an encouraging text telling me that a family member had really enjoyed a recent service. She said, “I can tell he has a passion and loves Jesus.”
Well, hopefully tomorrow is still coming for me, but those words make me think, maybe I’m on the right path. I want to see Jesus. I hope I help you see Him, too.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.