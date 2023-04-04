There is a sponge-mop mentality in this country that has all but taken over the market for cleaning household floors. Its grip at my house has been loosened — along with a lot of dirt and grime.
While cleaning my mother’s house last weekend after it was bombed and fogged by a fumigation company — due to a skunk that had visited the crawl space — I did a lot of mopping. I also did a lot of thinking about mopping.
Mom’s house is very old and has all hardwood floors except for the linoleum in the bathroom and utility room. This was a big, all-at-once job that called for an all-at-once mop.
I happen to own one of those yellow industrial mop-and-bucket sets, which I bought a few years ago for mopping the concrete floors of our garage and barn. Until now, using that big mop and bucket inside the house had not occurred to me.
Building the house four years ago, we knew we did not want any carpet. We installed tile floors in two bathrooms and hardwood everywhere else. We were sold a glorified sponge mop for cleaning wood floors.
It’s more of a dust mop that you squirt ahead of using a special hardwood cleanser. That’s OK for a quick-clean here and there. But when you need to really mop, it’s hard to beat a real mop.
People used to employ real mops inside regular homes. I remember watching my mother use one that had a roller-ringer bucket. She bought the set from a Fuller Brush salesman for setting up housekeeping with my father not long after they were married.
Mom still has the red mop handle, which we use as a dipstick for checking the kerosene level in the big tank outside her house. The Fuller Brush salesman would be proud that his product is still being dipped.
Company coming is normally a peak time for housecleaning. Spring cleaning can be intense even when no one is coming to visit. Nothing inspires a thorough spring cleaning like a skunk that has come and gone.
Knowing I needed to mop my mother’s entire house, it made sense to use the biggest mop available. It reminds me of my younger days working at grocery stores and the hospital and washing dishes at the Holiday Inn. No sponge mops were used at any of those places.
My industrial mop bucket is exactly like the one I used at the Holiday Inn. That’s where I learned that industrial mop buckets are top-heavy if you push them with the mop inside the side-hanging ringer — and that socks and sneakers are scant protection against scalding-hot water.
Those old TV commercials were good at marketing sponge mops by making it look as though they will remove all of the stain with none of the strain. But when a floor is really dirty, it’s actually the other way around.
A big, heavy mop will get the job done with less elbow grease. As a side effect, it will also leave the baseboards fairly clean.
I had so much fun using my big mop at Mom’s, I used it again at our house. Our floors have not been that clean since the day they were installed.
Next on my list of overhyped and overrated household cleaning tools: robot vacuums. Don’t get me started.