Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.
- Isaiah 7:14
What a wonderful time of the year! It is time to celebrate the birth of the Messiah.
We don’t know when He was born, but it doesn’t matter. It is okay to pick one day so everyone can celebrate it together.
Isaiah said Jesus would be called Immanuel, which means God with us. This is not a name in the ordinary sense of the word.
This is a title that identifies who He is – God with us. It tells us that the Messiah would be born of a virgin, thereby a man and that He will also be God. That is the most wonderful news of all time.
As one hundred percent man, one who walked the earth, He understands every situation in which we find ourselves. He feels compassion for us. He has walked here and experienced all it means to be human.
As one hundred percent God, He has the power to guide us through anything that comes our way. He is our guarantee of ultimate victory.
Isaiah gave us other magnificent identifiers for who Jesus would be; “And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
All of those are true and equally as wonderful, but God with us is different. God with us means we are never alone. He is with us always, forever, every minute, every situation, every activity, day by day.
In the flesh, He came to dwell among us. John 1:14 says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”
Through the Holy Spirit, He is with us still. “And Jesus said, “Lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Paul says, “To them God willed to make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles: which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”
In the future, He will be with us forever. Revelation 21: 1-4 says, “Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also there was no more sea. Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
Jesus made the way by His birth and resurrection for God to be with us. The very best reason to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child.