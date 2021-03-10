As Saint Patrick’s Day approaches we all become a little Irish. The wearing of the green, a tip of Guinness, and the corned beef and cabbage.
But many of the foods we typically enjoy on this holiday are purely Irish-American traditions. Corned beef never made it back across the Atlantic after the Irish immigrants enjoyed it in the States, and can be found more readily in a Jewish deli than in Ireland. Lamb, salmon, and Irish bacon are what’s popular on the Emerald Isle, as well as the potato. Cabbage are also a staple of the Celtic diet but often mixed into mashed potatoes with leeks.
In Ireland during the 1600s, potatoes, cabbages and leeks were abundant for most commoners and eventually the popular Irish dish Colcannon was created. The word colcannon originates from the Gaelic term “cal ceannann” which means cabbage and “cainnenin” which refers to garlic, onion, or leek. Colcannon is served as a special treat in Ireland with Irish bacon, although not on St. Patty’s but on Halloween. It is however a nice traditional Irish side dish to add to your St. Patrick’s day table.
Americans also love the potato and a steaming, creamy dish of mashed potatoes fragrant with butter is a nice complement to many entrees and the addition of leeks and cabbage or kale brightens the dish with a little Irish whimsy. It’s important to use a light tough on your mashing, though, or the potatoes can become a gluey and starchy mess. Never use an electric mixer. It’s best to mash by hand or even better to use a potato ricer for perfectly mashed potatoes.
This week I have included my recipe for Colcannon. Happy St. Patty’s!
Enjoy!