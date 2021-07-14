Do you have a preference for a particular person — one whom you respect and admire, one for whom you care or even love? And do they reciprocate your feelings? Then, there you have it: a friend. A good friend is not grown in haste, for you have heard it takes a long time to grow an old friend.
Consider the friendship between David and Jonathan; now that was a friendship closer than a brotherly one! They should have been enemies. David, chosen by God to be the future king of the Israelites, found nothing but hate from King Saul (Jonathan’s father), who wanted him killed.
David and Jonathan took an oath to each other, and an epic friendship began. Jonathan’s befriending of David led King Saul’s son farther and farther from the crown. He used his power and impact with his father to influence David to be kept safe. Their friendship grew to one of reciprocity. They promised to do good for and care for each other’s descendants, stopping the cycle of rivalry and hate among the participants.
True friendship can only be made between true men (or women). Charles Spurgeon, known as the pastor’s pastor, said this: “Hearts are the soul of honor. There can be no lasting friendship between bad men. Bad men may pretend to love each other, but their friendship is a rope of sand which shall be broken at ay convenient season; but if a man has a sincere heart within him, and be true and noble, then we may confide in him.”
Forked tongues, insidious flatterers are the waste of friendships. Strive for the companionship of one who will tell you openly of your faults honestly and delicately. That is a true friend. We may not receive praise for the effort and could hazard their dislike, meaning you may be thanked for your honesty but risk not being liked any better. Yet, you have shown true friendship.
Solomon tells us this in Proverbs 18:24, “The man of many friends (a friend of all the world) will prove himself a bad friend, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” You were loved even before the erection of the pyramids, as you grew in your mother’s womb, as you lay in the cradle, as you looked around in awe and amazement of this world into which you were born. When this world was still mist and vapor, Christ loved you. Some of us now have gray and balding heads; thus, friendships we lean on were developed over many winds of trouble, have been tried and tested to be true. Count yourself fortunate should you have even one such friend.
We may not be tested by enemies or rivals when it comes to friendship. Would we be willing to lose status, money or power because of a relationship? Can we honestly say we would put our friends first? I am not eager to face that test, for I know my weaknesses. But I do know Jesus loves me unconditionally, died for my sins, and was resurrected so that I may have life eternal.
Look closer at the Proverb above. The first line says a man of many companions may come to ruin. In other words, a man of many friends may still encounter problems. A large number of friends does not equate to help in a time of need. Examine how social media has reduced almost everyone to some friend’s level but how shallow and superficial those “friendships” are.
The second line of that verse tells us “but” there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. So we see there are two kinds of friends: the one with his hand out because he has some material gift to offer; then the one who exists because of genuine love and friendship.
Jesus said these words as recorded in John 15:14, “You are my friends if you do what I command.” And about David and Jonathan’s relationship. Some misinformed folks try to make this a gay relationship. Not so! 1 Samuel 18:1-3 tells us: “Now when he had finished speaking to Saul, the soul of Jonathan was knit to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as his own soul. Saul took him that day, and would not let him go home to his father’s house anymore. Then Jonathan and David made a covenant because he loved him as his own soul.” These verses clearly state their relationship was not a romantic type. It was brotherly love, something we should practice more of today.
Should that we live by the words of Christ. “This is my commandment: Love each other in the same way I have loved you. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:12-14. Practice love and charity. Be that friend!