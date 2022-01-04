add-on bidet.jpg

A bidet conversion kit can put you in the driver’s seat toward a fresher perspective on life.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

No matter how old I become, I still occasionally acquire an overlooked but well-documented life essential. Each time, it’s like discovering that a bottle opener works better than teeth.

My air compressor comes to mind. There are a multitude of tasks made easier with the aid of compressed air. As if to drive that point home, my compressor came with a pneumatic finish-nail gun. I will never again live without either of those tools.

One essential tool can certainly lead to another, but the basic benefit of tire inflation is reason enough to invest in a quality air compressor.

When I was young, I assumed that service stations were the only places allowed to own compressed air. If my bicycle tire became low, I could simply swing by the nearest station for a free refill. The turning point came when I had children, several bicycles and a slow leak in one of the tires on my vehicle.

Service station air had long become coin-operated, and I found myself needing much more air than one quarter could buy. That period of deflation inflation inspired me to invest in my first portable air compressor. I will never go back.

Another handy tool once used primarily at service stations — or by pit crews at stock car races — is the hydraulic floor jack. Although occasions for raising a car do not come around as often as does the need to inflate a tire, I will not again be without the ease of lift afforded by my floor jack.

Although the above useful tools might not be universally accepted as essential to everyday life, I have hit upon yet another one that should be. The functional appliance of which I speak is the humble bidet.

I was in my early 20s the first time I learned about this device for cleaning one’s backside. A friend who worked as a carpenter was showing me around a mansion still under construction.

The master bath appeared to have two toilets — one standard and one smaller.

“What is that?” I asked my tour guide, pointing to the smaller fixture.

“It’s a bidet,” he said. “It’s what the French use instead of toilet paper.”

I mistakenly dismissed the bidet as an eccentricity of wealth and hardly gave the subject another thought until hearing a comedian recently expounding on its virtues.

The condensed and sanitized version is this: The older a person becomes, the more a bidet makes both a good rinse and perfect sense.

And, I might add, it’s a fantastic paper saver during this time of unprecedented squeezes on Charmin availability.

Advanced toilet technology has produced a plethora of conversion kits that eliminate the need for a separate fixture.

Perhaps the price is nice because demand is low.

Americans have never widely embraced the bidet as a common household feature.

Indeed, I mostly receive puzzled looks from friends and family to whom I introduce my new environmentally friendly cleansing device.

To them I say: Not since the introduction of the portable air compressor has one product made bicycle riding so comfortable.

