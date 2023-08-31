The new school year has begun, and our young residents are once again “hitting the books” for another year of learning!

Even so, the small children of Edenton and Chowan County don’t have to miss out on all of the fun — we invite our youngest patrons (with their guardians) to the library, as we have some new programming for the upcoming academic year!

  

Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.