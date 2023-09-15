Every once in a while, it is OK to slow down and take some time for yourself. In fact, it is imperative for mental health to set aside a day to relax and stay at home. It helps relieve anxiety, refocus your mind, and allow you to concentrate more effectively when you return to work. When I usually take some time for myself, I love to binge on a new TV show and get lost in the story!

At the library, we have you covered for your relaxing day with some fun recommendations for TV series binging! If you are into Westerns and want to feel a little country, may we recommend the “Yellowstone” TV series? In addition to the DVD released five seasons of the hit television series, we also have the prequel series of “1883” and “1923” on our shelves for check-out.

  

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.