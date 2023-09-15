...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jacavone column: Recommendations for serious weekend binge TV watching
Every once in a while, it is OK to slow down and take some time for yourself. In fact, it is imperative for mental health to set aside a day to relax and stay at home. It helps relieve anxiety, refocus your mind, and allow you to concentrate more effectively when you return to work. When I usually take some time for myself, I love to binge on a new TV show and get lost in the story!
At the library, we have you covered for your relaxing day with some fun recommendations for TV series binging! If you are into Westerns and want to feel a little country, may we recommend the “Yellowstone” TV series? In addition to the DVD released five seasons of the hit television series, we also have the prequel series of “1883” and “1923” on our shelves for check-out.