I get asked so many questions during the holiday season about Christmas.
One such question: “Was Jesus born on December 25th?” The answer is: no one knows when Jesus was born, but He probably was not born on Dec. 25.
So, if we do not know when Jesus was born, why do we celebrate on Dec. 25?
The early church did not celebrate Jesus’ birth. While in the third century, the first formal Christmas celebration would happen, it would not be until the ninth century that all of Christendom would recognize Dec. 25 as the day we remember Christ’s birth.
Jewish-Christians celebrated The Feast of Dedication on the 25th of Kislev, and this celebration began almost 200 years before Jesus’ birth.
Today, we know this feast as Chanukah or the Festival of Lights. Remember, the Jewish calendar is lunar-solar, so the 25th of Kislev can fall as early as late November or as late as the latter part of December. Thus, for Jewish-Christians, the 25th of Kislev had significant meaning.
Romans had an important date on their calendar, celebrating light and the lengthening of days — Dec. 25.
Before Christianity, much of December in the Roman world was spent in festivals, feasts, gift-giving and celebrations.
When Emperor Constantine changed the national religion of Rome to Christianity in the third century, there existed a lot of political motivation to absorb old Roman customs into this newly established Christian State.
Sol Invictus was celebrated on Dec. 25. The holiday celebrated the rebirth of the unconquered sun and recognized the return of longer days after the winter solstice.
Sol Invictus followed another Roman festival, Saturnalia, which ran from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, consisting of gift-giving and feasting. Politically two worlds needed to be blended so that all could be happy; thus, on Dec. 25, 336AD, the first formal Christmas was celebrated at the church in Rome.
To Christianity, it does not matter when Jesus was born; all that matters is that Jesus was born. Jesus was born to die, that we might live (Mark 10:45) — Jesus was born to reveal truth (John 18:37).
In this midst of humanity’s darkest night, Jesus broke through as The Light of the world (John 8:12). What better time to celebrate True Light than a few days past the longest night and darkest day of the year? After all, we celebrate the birth of the unconquered Son of God.
Up until Christ’s birth, we have celebrated some aspect of light, but we now celebrate The True Light of the world. Therefore, many Christians put lights on nearly everything this time of year. Lights are symbolic of The Light, Jesus Who has come. Like the Magi brought gifts, we give gifts at Christmas to commemorate their gifts and remember that Jesus, The Perfect Gift, was given.
Today, we feast at Christmas because what birthday celebration would not be complete without a feast. I certainly look forward to a nice dinner on my birthday. Why would we do less for the God of the universe? He is always the unseen guest at all the feasts in the Christian home — from the meager bowl of oatmeal to the elaborate seven-course spread, God is there.
Again, it does not matter when Jesus was born; all that matters is that Jesus was born. We do not worship our traditions, nor the date we celebrate.
We worship our Living Savior, and we remember His lowly birth and commemorate the reconciliation He has made available to all who believe.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.