...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jesus was tempted in all the ways that we are. The writer of Hebrews says that this is why we can know that we have a sympathetic High Priest. Not only will He serve us as priests do, but He understands our plight now.
Jesus was tempted for forty days while He fasted, and we get a glimpse into three specific aims of the devil. Each is very significant and covers the gambit of every possible scheme.
Luke tells us that Jesus was hungry. This may be a significant understatement, as we know that He had not eaten for forty days.
Satan plays on the last scene before this time in the wilderness. When Jesus was baptized, we saw all three persons of the Trinity present. God the Father speaks a blessing, “This is my son in whom I’m well pleased.”
The Holy Spirit rests on Him and immediately leads Jesus into the wilderness for fasting and testing. Satan asks Jesus, “Since God loves you so much, why would you be hungry?” It’s a temptation of the flesh… fill your belly so you can put up a real fight.” Yet, Jesus replies, “I need no food because God is all I need.” Satan’s test of God’s love proves Jesus’ total trust.
The second temptation was aimed at Jesus’ mission. The devil shows him all the nations of the earth and their glory. Jesus is promised lordship over all of them, which is the purpose of Jesus’ visit, yet He says, “No.” Satan offered God’s will to Jesus, yet Jesus could see it wasn’t God’s way. With God, sacrifice and suffering precede glory. Missionary Adonirum Judson stated, “There is no success without sacrifice. If you succeed without sacrifice, it is because someone has suffered before you. If you sacrifice without success, it is because someone will succeed after.”
Satan offers the hope of no sacrifice, but Jesus knows that whatever you worship, you serve. Satan’s offer was valid, but the terms were unacceptable.
The final temptation was an attempt to get Jesus to question the Father’s faithfulness. Satan says, “You know how important you are to the Father, and these people need a demonstration of your power, so why don’t you jump from a high place in plain view of most people.”
The test is to see if Jesus will defend God’s goodness, but Jesus doesn’t presume upon the Father ever. Jesus refused to let pride cloud his focus or His purpose for coming.
Jesus is victorious over all three temptations! His weapons against Satan are fourfold, and we have access to them today. Luke tells us that He entered into the fast in the power of the Spirit. We can receive and live according to the Spirit every day. He was a praying man, which we see in the chapter before.
Jesus used the Bible accurately and with authority which crushed the devil's schemes. He also walked in perfect knowledge of His identity in Christ and the character of God. Jesus didn’t need to defend God because He knew the truth.
The victory over Satan that Jesus modeled for us is available today. You have one more advantage: You have an Advocate standing by the throne of God and caring for your situation. He is with you!
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.