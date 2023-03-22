Nain is a small town within seeing distance of Nazareth. On the southern part of the Galilee region and 25 miles from Capernaum, Jesus’ adult home. Nain lies next to Mount Tabor, where some believe Jesus was transfigured.

I give you this background because Nain is relatively insignificant in the grand scheme of Jesus’ mission, yet He changed a woman’s life there, keeping this city’s memory alive.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.