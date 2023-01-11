Baptism is an outward sign of an inward decision. It signifies a dying to the old man as you are plunged underwater and a new birth into spiritual life in Christ.
We baptize people to commemorate a commitment to follow Jesus all the days of their life. At our church, baptism Sundays are the best Sundays! “I have decided” T-shirts grace those getting baptized, and we celebrate big on those days.
The sign of baptism began with John the Baptist. He got the idea from the Old Testament prophets, who would ritually cleanse any gentiles (non-Jewish) into the Jewish religion. Priests performed these rituals near Jerusalem or prominent places of worship, but John the Baptist was doing them in the wilderness in the muddy shallow river of the Jordan.
The connection that John made was that the children of Abraham were so far from faith that they needed to repent and reenter the family of God.
It’s curious that Jesus gets baptized. This metaphor focuses on removing sin, death, corruption and faithlessness. Jesus was sinless. Jesus had not broken faith with God or the Jewish religion. He was devout and perfect.
From what we understand, Jesus’ decision to receive this service from John the Baptist verifies John’s message of repentance, identifies Jesus as the one who takes all of our sins and models for all other generations the importance of this public demonstration of faith.
Even with those excellent reasons, I can still get tripped up on why Jesus would allow Himself to be counted as another sinner coming to faith in Jehovah. Maybe, this wasn’t that significant of a thing, though it was recorded by the gospel writers — all four.
And, it’s perhaps the powerful picture and argument for the Trinity of the Godhead. This is the only picture where all three persons are recognized individually in the whole Word of God.
God the Father speaks from the heavens. The Holy Spirit swoops down as a flawless dove and Jesus stands drenched in the murky waters of Jordan and hears the voice saying, “This is my Son in whom I’m pleased.”
At this point, Jesus hadn’t done anything. There are no miracles or sermons or serving others yet. God is pleased with His Son simply for being His Son.
I realize that Jesus is the third person of the Trinity. Jesus was with God from the beginning of the world. He created everything that we know and understand. But, can you imagine how affirming it must have been to hear the voice that spoke the world into existence speak positively about who you are before everyone?
If you study theology much, you’ll learn about “substitutionary atonement” which teaches us that Jesus took our place in all of our punishment so that we can join in His place as sons of God. Jesus is tortured for my sins, yet I get to live today and in heaven tomorrow because when God sees me, He sees His Son.
And, He is well pleased with His Son. That’s why Jesus was baptized. Because He took my sin, burden, my death and that old man were killed so that I might live according to the life He gives. Jesus was baptized so that I can come to life, and in that, I can declare in Christ’s life that God is well pleased with me.
All because of Jesus, and all glory to Him as well.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.