Learning another language can feel like an impossible, monolithic task that requires countless hours of memorization and constant demands on our vocal cords. There always seem to be endless lists of rules, and when you try and test what few words and phrases you gathered, it is hard to keep up with the conversation, and sometimes the words just don’t make it to your lips.

When I first started to learn Spanish in middle school, the tools at my disposal included a beginner’s Spanish language textbook published in 1986, a pocket dictionary,and a stack of flashcards that always seemed to grow.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.