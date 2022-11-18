...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Learning another language can feel like an impossible, monolithic task that requires countless hours of memorization and constant demands on our vocal cords. There always seem to be endless lists of rules, and when you try and test what few words and phrases you gathered, it is hard to keep up with the conversation, and sometimes the words just don’t make it to your lips.
When I first started to learn Spanish in middle school, the tools at my disposal included a beginner’s Spanish language textbook published in 1986, a pocket dictionary,and a stack of flashcards that always seemed to grow.
The Internet was not always available (what a time!), and online translation was more frequently wrong than right. Over time, online language learning tools became more accessible, and learning additional languages became easier. With resources like Google Translate, Duolingo, various online dictionaries, and more, picking up another language is now far less daunting.
If you are interested in learning a new language or brushing up on that high school French, I encourage you to pursue it.
There has never been an easier time to learn a language with high quality and free resources available at your fingertips. With your library card, you can borrow updated textbooks, dictionaries, learning guides and audiobooks to help you master whatever language you want.
Through our online NCLive database system, you can also access Transparent Language, an interactive language learning website with complete courses for over 110 languages.
If you need to practice your listening, there are hundreds of free podcasts out there that range from the very basics to entire conversations for advanced learners. I personally listen to News In Slow Italian to keep my ears sharp.
Online resources have only doubled in the past five years, and even online dictionaries and translators are much more reliable. Plus, there are countless apps out there designed to make language acquisition easy and fun!
If you are overwhelmed with the options, do not fret. Everyone learns differently, and what works for one may not work for another.
If you are an audio learner, podcasts, movies, audiobook courses and online videos may be your best bet. If you prefer something brief but thorough, then a daily app or online program may be your preference.
If you like to write and turn the page, then the tried-and-true method of textbooks, flashcards and writing out phrases may be the best fit.
No matter what method (or combination of methods) you choose, the key to learning a language is practice and working it into your everyday life.
With the resources of the Internet and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at your disposal, we will help you tackle your next language-learning challenge.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.