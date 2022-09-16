Whether you’re new to gardening, or new to the area, Gardening in the Albemarle is an opportunity to learn more about consumer horticulture in our area.
What is consumer horticulture? Consumer horticulture is the cultivation, use and enjoyment of plants, gardens, landscapes and related items to the benefit of individuals, communities and the environment.
According to the National Initiative for Consumer Horticulture, it touches all of our lives; supporting human health, community beautification, environmental stewardship, local food and more.
It also provides jobs and revenue in the areas of growing, marketing and managing plants. Seventy-seven percent of U.S. households take part in gardening activities, indoors or outdoors.
Consumer horticulture also creates a pride-of-place through streetscapes, enhances tourism and bolsters local business. Community gardens increase access to fresh food and support human relationships.
Natural ecosystems need plants to hold the soil in place, protect water and air quality and support pollinators and wildlife.
Well-placed plants can save energy and lower utility bills. Plants in and around the places we live produce neighborhood satisfaction and help build healthy social connections. Consumer horticulture also improves our personal health and quality of life.
Gardening and interacting with plants can reduce stress and tension and lessen chronic health risks through physical activity and nutrition.
Want to learn more?
Gardening in the Albemarle is a semi-annual course hosted by Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Cooperative Extension. Participants will discover best management practices for landscapes, turf and gardens in northeastern North Carolina.
The 2022 course will start Sept. 20. Each week participants will receive a self-paced, remote lesson to complete on their own. Activities include recordings, readings and projects related to consumer horticulture.
To complement the hybrid course, participants will also have the opportunity to participate in two in-person training sessions. Participants do not have to attend all of the activities in order to register for the course. Registration is free.
Participants can register and learn more about the opportunity by visiting: go.ncsu.edu/gita.
Questions? Call (252) 482-6585 for more information.