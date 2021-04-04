Lemon Thyme Shortbread Cookies

Makes 32
INGREDIENTS
3 ½ sticks unsalted butter at room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1 ½ teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon pure lemon extract
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a jelly roll pan with foil, leaving overhang on all sides and lightly butter the foil.
2. Pulse the sugar, thyme and zest until combined in a food processor. Reserve 2 tablespoons of mixture.
3. In a stand mixer combine the butter, sugar mixture, salt and extracts. Add flour one cup at a time, stirring, and scraping down sides of bowl, until well combined.
4. Turn dough out into prepared pan and press out evenly. Using a fork, poke holes evenly throughout the dough. Sprinkle top of dough with reserved sugar mixture.
5. Bake 30 minutes until very lightly browned. Remove from oven and immediately cut into 1 by 3-inch pieces with a sharp knife or bench scraper with a blade end. Cool in pan for 15 minutes. Carefully lift foil out of pan and cool completely in foil on a rack.