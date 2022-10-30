When a census of the Israelites was taken, each one was commanded to pay the Lord a ransom for their life at the time they were counted (Exodus 30:11-16). God said that each person twenty years and older must give a half-shekel.

God declares explicitly that the rich were to pay no more, and the poor were to pay no less (Exodus 30:15).

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com