...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
I am not a sports person. In fact, I am pretty ignorant of sports memorabilia in general, but even I remember today’s date of Nov. 17, 1968.
It was the occasion of what became known as the Heidi Football Game. The New York Jets were leading the Oakland Raiders with only a couple of minutes of play left on the clock. NBC was televising the contest and had allotted three hours for that purpose, but, due to a large number of penalties, the game was about to go over the assigned time frame.
The television executives opted to stick with their scheduled movie, Heidi, and with only two minutes of play. With everyone confident the game was going to be a Jets’ win, they switched from football to cinema.
No one had even a flimsy notion that the Raiders would pull the game out scoring two touchdowns within so little time, but they did. The game went down in sports annals as the Heidi Game and opened up a Pandora’s Box of controversy as to the wisdom, value and ethics of that decision.
To this day one can walk into most any sports bar, mention this subject matter and discover there are hotheads yet prepared to assert their position by quoting Yogi Berra’s famously unique Yogism, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
Over the years research has established simply that people oriented toward athletics hold to the opinion that they were cheated of witnessing a classic gridiron comeback. Yet, those who highly value the cinema arts, drama and especially children’s literature think the decision merited applause. (But they do not usually patronize sports bars, and the denizens of athletic centered businesses rarely attend children’s movies, so they do not confront one another!)
More importantly, behind this well-remembered footnote in sports history lies an ethical/spiritual lesson.
To obtain an immediately present and illuminating visual of this truth, simply take a glimpse of your calendar or checkbook. While both readily represent the assets of our living (time and funds), each also immediately conveys to our senses the stern fact that we live and breathe within rather realistic parameters.
With that discernment, James Prick’s insight bears heeding, “Don’t tell me what your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I will tell you what they are.” Or as Jesus Himself taught, “Where your treasure is there will be your heart also.”
In today’s technologically advanced era, the media has multiple remedies for that ethical quandary that were unavailable to the competing viewers in 1968 — recording devices, multiple television sets in single homes, split screens, etc. Our economically advantaged generation also has created a culture of opposites — Russian oligarchs with multi-million dollar yachts, self-adulating “ministers” who just have to have Lear jets and movie stars who require a mansion wing dedicated just for their shoes.
At the other end of the economic spectrum are mothers in Third World countries who feed clay to their babies to stop the children’s hunger pains.
But ‘where our limited benevolent resources is to be donated’ will always be an issue. While it is absolutely impossible for you or me to meet all the needs in the world, that we elect to employ our abilities to do some good for others less fortunate, regardless of what is verbalized, is proof of our real value system.
Nay, let me take it one additional step; our charitable choices are proof of our bona fide spiritual declaration of faith. Is this not what Jesus had in mind when He told those about Him, “Not everyone who says ‘Lord, Lord’ to me will enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. But he who does the will of My Father will enter.”