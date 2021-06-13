Sometimes the public library plays a different role in a community than what people think we do.
This past week, the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library successfully reunited a lost dog with his people. Miss Lee sent me a picture of a cute poodle that was out and about. I asked her if I could post the photo on the library’s Facebook page – the post was shared 19 times and within an hour of the post going up the pup was back with his people. Thanks to everyone who helped crowdsource the safe return.
This success story truly shows how special Chowan County and Edenton really are. We are a community that cares about taking care of one another.
A number of new families have relocated to our community this past year and are beginning to want to participate in local events and volunteer. Our Friends of the Library always needs new members and new ideas. That’s a good way to get involved. The Friends will be hosting a free picnic on Aug. 10 to celebrate the end of Summer Reading Program, and we always need extra help. We also can use more adult supervision during our in-person Summer Reading events to help out.
Speaking of in person programming – check it out!!!!!! The Summer Reading Program on Tuesday, June 22, is going to be an in-person program with the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island. We’re so thrilled to be able to do this. If you catch me crying – it’s OK. I’m just happy we can be the library that we’re meant to be.
Markita is working hard to put together Teen Tuesday programs for the summer as well. She’s been hinting at doing a few escape rooms. Sometimes that’s how we feel at the end of a day during Summer Reading. Cool stuff ahead!
Upcoming Programs
- noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration. The patios of the library will host this celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation with artists and authors.
- 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 – Small & Tall Tales with the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island. IN PERSON PROGRAM!!!!!!
- 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 -- The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library are sponsoring a night at a Steamers game at Hicks Field. Hopefully I’ll fulfill a lifetime dream and get to throw out the first pitch.
- 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 – Pet Sock Puppets with Susan Swain. Scheduled as a Zoom program but keep your eyes open if there’s a change. Again – all are welcome to come to the library and watch on our great big screens.
- 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1 – The Lesser-Known History of Edenton: The Missionary Baptist Association in Edenton and Chowan County with Dr. Linwood Boone. This will be held in-person at the library – all are welcome to attend as well as on Zoom.
New books
Large Print
- Bookshop by the Sea – Denise Hunter
- A Patchwork Past – Leslie Gould