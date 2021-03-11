This past week was the best week ever at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in a long, long time. We were able to host the Zoom Lesser-Known Lectures program with Dr. Ben Speller and it felt like a regular crazy day at work. I looked at my FitBit and it said I’d only sat down for 15 minutes that whole work day. That’s pretty much a normal day for a librarian.
On Wednesday we hosted our first Outdoor StoryTime and it was a hit. We had a total of 15 participants – adults and children. Miss Lee, Miss Brandy and Miss Destinee put together a great program with a puppet show, a story and a take home craft. We’ll continue these outdoor events as weather permits and hope to get back in the building sooner than later.
On top of all the programming success – the upstairs meeting room is being revamped and repaired this week. And I’m missing it. I got my second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Albemarle Regional Health Services vaccine clinic on Wednesday and had to take some time off to deal with any potential after effects. I’m so excited! I warned the contractor that people might start cheering and applauding their work. I know I am!
Children’s Fiction
Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Super-Duper Librarian
Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Nurse Kenji Rules!
Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Mr. Patel Builds
Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Firefighter Kayla
The Mysterious Disapperance of Aidan S. – David Levithan
Stick Dog Takes Out Sushi – Tom Watson
Children’s Non-Fiction
Who Was Catherine the Great?
Who Was Walt Whitman?
Fiction
Faithless in Death – J.D. Robb
Her Every Move – Kelly Irvin
Missing and Endangered – J.A. Jance
The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles
The Power Couple – Alex Berenson
Slough House – Mick Herron
Large Print
Till Murder Do Us Part = James Patterson
Books on CD
Blink of and Eye – Iris & Roy Johansen
Daylight – David Baldacci
Neighbors – Danielle Steel
NYPD Red 6 – James Patterson