This past week was the best week ever at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in a long, long time. We were able to host the Zoom Lesser-Known Lectures program with Dr. Ben Speller and it felt like a regular crazy day at work. I looked at my FitBit and it said I’d only sat down for 15 minutes that whole work day. That’s pretty much a normal day for a librarian.

On Wednesday we hosted our first Outdoor StoryTime and it was a hit. We had a total of 15 participants – adults and children. Miss Lee, Miss Brandy and Miss Destinee put together a great program with a puppet show, a story and a take home craft. We’ll continue these outdoor events as weather permits and hope to get back in the building sooner than later.

On top of all the programming success – the upstairs meeting room is being revamped and repaired this week. And I’m missing it. I got my second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Albemarle Regional Health Services vaccine clinic on Wednesday and had to take some time off to deal with any potential after effects. I’m so excited! I warned the contractor that people might start cheering and applauding their work. I know I am!

Children’s Fiction

Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Super-Duper Librarian

Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Nurse Kenji Rules!

Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Mr. Patel Builds

Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Firefighter Kayla

The Mysterious Disapperance of Aidan S. – David Levithan

Stick Dog Takes Out Sushi – Tom Watson

Children’s Non-Fiction

Who Was Catherine the Great?

Who Was Walt Whitman?

Fiction

Faithless in Death – J.D. Robb

Her Every Move – Kelly Irvin

Missing and Endangered – J.A. Jance

The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles

The Power Couple – Alex Berenson

Slough House – Mick Herron

Large Print

Till Murder Do Us Part = James Patterson

Books on CD

Blink of and Eye – Iris & Roy Johansen

Daylight – David Baldacci

Neighbors – Danielle Steel

NYPD Red 6 – James Patterson

Jennifer Finlay is Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library librarian.