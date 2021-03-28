Things are improving day by day! The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is now going to be able to open some of our public access computers to the public starting on April 7. Patrons have to make an appointment to use the computers and will have an hour session daily based on availability. The Pettigrew Regional Library system continues to require masks that cover your mouth and nose while you are in the building. We’re just really happy to be able to provide this vital service again.
The next Lesser-Known History of Edenton Lecture is coming up at noon Tuesday, April 6. Historian Mary Maillard will be presenting: Conductors and Passengers: Harriet Jacobs’ Underground Railroad. Again it will be a virtual program by Zoom and then posted on Facebook for those who missed it live. We cannot thank Susan Inglis, Bill Miller and the rest of the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group enough for starting these.
Children’s Fiction
- When You Trap a Tiger – Tae Keller
Fiction
- Bridgerton: Thu Duke & I – Julia Quinn
- Destined for You – Tracie Peterson
- Fast Ice – Clive Cussler
- A Matter of Life and Death – Phillip Margolin
- Meant to Be – Jude Deveraux
- The Other Emily – Dean Koontz
- Transient Desires – Donna Leon
- Win – Harlan Coben
Books on CD
- The Russian – James Patterson
- Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman