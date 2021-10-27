Trick or treat season!
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is getting dressed up for the Halloween season. I frequently say, “You never know what you can find in the library.”
This week we found our Halloween decorations and have started transforming the library for this Friday the 29th. We will be here a little extra for the Destination Downtown Edenton Safe Trick-or-Treating on Friday evening. Please come in and check out the literary Halloween decorations.
If you are in town and need a paperback book or ten to take with you on your fall adventures – we have a major blowout sale going on. Paperbacks are five for a $1.00 and hardbacks are three for a $1.00. All money raised from our on-going book sale goes directly into buying large print books. And we have a great large print collection due to the generosity of our patrons.
One other major piece of library news: All the James Patterson books, large print books and books on CD now have their own special section in the library. It’s crazy how many books he publishes annually. Patterson is super popular here and he’s always being checked out – from the oldies but goodies to the brand new.
New Books
Picture Books
How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodbye? – Jane Yolen & Mark Teague
We Give Thanks – Cynthia Rylant & Sergio Ruzzier
Children’s Fiction
Owl Diaries: Eva’s New Pet – Rebecca Elliott
Fiction
Dear Santa – Debbie Macomber
The Judge’s List – John Grisham
No Words – Meg Cabot
The Party Crasher – Sophie Kinsella
State of Terror – Louise Penny & Hillary
Books on CD
The Blind Tiger – Sandra Brown
The Bloodless – Preston & Child
The Burning – Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman
Large Print
Complications – Danielle Steel
Follow Your Heart – Brenda Jackson
The Gold in These Hills – Joanne Bischof
The Healing of Natalie Curtis – Jane Kirkpatrick
Someone to Cherish – Mary Balogh