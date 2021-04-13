Munching calories Friday evening last. Past 6:15 p.m. on the wild side of West Queen near the Hatchery when rain surprises. Whelps of water hit the windowpanes over and over again. Startled, I paused my supper when my dear darling exclaimed, “It’s raining ... and it’s hailing too ... and it’s getting worse.” And so it was.
By 6:25 p.m., bits of ice were doing their percussion rat-a-tat-tat dance across the panes with “vigah” as JFK would say. Overhead darkening clouds neared. Skies increasingly angry. After a crescendo worthy of Ludwig Beethoven or Linus on piano the hail stopped, leaving hundreds of downed dogwood petals on the driveway below, their parent trees naked in grief at their untimely departure. By 6:35 pm the hail stopped. Skies exhausted.
I hit the sack early as the challenge of US 17’s Exit 224 neared.
Saturday morning skies dawned quiet.
Prepped my torso, donned my Lions Club blue sweatshirt, found my keys, and exited home. Glad I was not east bound as a lengthy procession of bass boats passed before me. Woe to the fishes in Pembroke Creek!
Eleven guys gathered at a church parking lot, shared trivia about the Master’s Golf tournament, donned yellow vests or NC Department of Transportation orange ones with “Keep NC Clean and Green” on the back and headed west. Each had a litter pickup stick and trash bag.
No one was in tears about missing Saturday morning cartoons. Remarkable. Group showing maturity. It was now a few ticks before 8 a.m.
Some Lions paused on the south side of US 17 Bypass at Exit 224, while others crossed over Chowan County’s only “Interstate” to retrieve trash before it reached Tip Toe Road.
The skies were now more welcoming. For two hours and umpteen ticks we scoured the road shoulders. Adjacent property values are sure to go up because we bagged litter “great and small” in large numbers.
The holy grail of our venture, a Cheerwine bottle, was not to be found this year. Pity. You do know this 1917 beverage was born in Salisbury, NC. Unopened sleeve of 4 cigarillos “Blue” found. Brewing Tea may appeal to some. Belvidere Vodka anyone? That logo is on a broken glass bottle. Discarded face masks plentiful.
Lorenzo Bozo, our redneck apprentice, arrived disheveled. Had a new friend, Mimi Motormouth, with him. Dressed simple but clean. Mimi smacks her gums as she chews Big Red.
Exotic trash. Simple debris. Everything in between. No suspicious junk for Scooter Basnight, our sheriff, to critique. Good work done. Camaraderie outstanding. Almost as good as a January hog killing in the 1950’s.
Hopefully, we are now in post-Covid-19 territory. Eleven Lions equals 22 vaccinations received. My injection was Moderna. No side effects. My first shot given by Marc Montgomery, once a student at Little Friends Preschool where Ginette Mitchener was his teacher. Small world. Marc now headed to med school. Hopes to be a doctor. And return to Edenton. Wonderful.
But back to Lion’s chatter. Learned for first time that one of us plays trumpet. Hopes to find locals to jam with. Another has back pain. Another, looking skyward wistfully, still talks about hailstorms, rains and flooded intersection at EXXON gas station on the corner of Queen and South Broad in Edenton.
Lorenzo Bozo blurts out, “If the Baptists paid their padre properly, hailstorm would not have happened.” Gets a hard stare. Mimi too about to chime in when a senior Lion talks about his neighbor’s child who got a baby duck Thursday. Mystery as to whether this is a Donald or Daisy duck. No mystery that local munchkin is quite happy.
Eleven Lions worked Saturday: Dan Bohl, Dan Deysher, John Guard, Bill Hicks, Jim Hodges, Ashley House, Craig Miller, John Mitchener, Lin Scheel, Gary Swanner and Jay Swicegood. Hearty thanks to each.
We share Mark Twain’s affirmation: “Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
Through your example help us teach the Leonardo and Mimi of each generation that trash belongs in home containers and not on the side of our roads.
Lions Serve. May it ever be so.