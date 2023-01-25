Chowan Little Library
Contributed Photo

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library and the Pettigrew Regional Library System are excited to announce that our Little Free Libraries in Chowan County are installed, stocked with books and ready for you to enjoy.

Thanks to the Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library system is bringing our resources out into Chowan County and right down the street.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.