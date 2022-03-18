Extension Notes with Camaryn Byrum Livestock Fitting and Showmanship Clinic... Camaryn Byrum Chowan County Extension Thadd White Editor Author email Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camaryn ByrumExtension Notes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chowan County 4-H and Chowan FFA are excited to announce a workshop opportunity for youth livestock exhibitors.Join us Saturday, March 26 from 9–11 a.m. at the American Legion Fairgrounds for a fitting and showmanship clinic.Youth will learn show ring etiquette, including proper attire, how to answer the judge’s questions, how to best exhibit your animal and more. The clinic will have a focus on hogs and goats.Former livestock exhibitors from surrounding counties will be in attendance to share their knowledge and expertise.New and experienced livestock exhibitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.Please call Camaryn Byrum at 252-482-6585 or email cibyrum@ncsu.edu if you plan to attend! Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thadd White Editor Author email Follow Thadd White Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesAirport is 'hub' of activityD.F. Walker honors student accomplishmentsWilliams charged with habitual larcenyHarbor Town Ferry budget detailedHolmes' students earn academic honorsTyrrell, Washington, Hyde featured in Eastern LivingAces overpower league rival Pasquotank"Hee Haw" returns to Rocky HockCommunity grants available in Chowan CountyA ladies' purse... Images