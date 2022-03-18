Chowan County 4-H and Chowan FFA are excited to announce a workshop opportunity for youth livestock exhibitors.

Join us Saturday, March 26 from 9–11 a.m. at the American Legion Fairgrounds for a fitting and showmanship clinic.

Youth will learn show ring etiquette, including proper attire, how to answer the judge’s questions, how to best exhibit your animal and more. The clinic will have a focus on hogs and goats.

Former livestock exhibitors from surrounding counties will be in attendance to share their knowledge and expertise.

New and experienced livestock exhibitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Please call Camaryn Byrum at 252-482-6585 or email cibyrum@ncsu.edu if you plan to attend!

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.