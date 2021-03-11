Saying yes is the ultimate commitment. It means agreeing and acknowledging that your health is important. When you say yes to your health, you make wellness a priority in your conscious thoughts and daily actions, which turn into healthy habits!
Choosing healthier goals makes creating positive and lasting changes easier. So, when it comes to our health, let’s all get in the habit of saying: “YES… and… what else can I do to feel better? For more information about Healthy Eating go to: myplate.gov to get information on planning meals and basic healthy eating tips. You can also visit our website at https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ and click on Health & Nutrition for access to local programs.
For questions, contact Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu .