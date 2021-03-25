We can all feel a bit lonely and stressed at times. Knowing when to reach out can be difficult. You have lots of support in so many areas around you!
Remember to contact your doctor or mental health professional if you are feeling especially distraught. We can also use some stress relieving ideas at times!
Contact Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu for ideas to help keep you at your best and ways to stay connected with others! We have several Volunteer Groups and Clubs that you may be interested in joining at the Chowan County Extension office. Master Gardeners, 4-H, Extension Master Food Volunteers, Extension Community Association, Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program, and Beekeepers of Chowan County. If you are in need Mental Health and / or substance abuse support services in our area.
Contact in Chowan County the Mobil Crisis Team at 1-866-437-1821 / 24 hours a day / 7 days a week or visit the website at http://www.integratedfamilyservices.net/services/mobile-crisis-management/ to online chat with someone.