Living Well Month

Is your kitchen a healthy kitchen? Here are some ideas on how to keep your kitchen clean and healthy. During this pandemic, many have found themselves spending a significant amount of time at home cooking. The CDC has specific information on how to clean and disinfect for COVID-19. If you are not dealing with COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning needs at your home, there are still items you can address to keep your kitchen healthy. Making a habit out of regular cleaning makes chores easier.
Here is a list of cleaning suggestions for your kitchen
Daily: Wash dishes, wipe kitchen work surfaces (countertops, cooktops, sinks), sweep floor, empty trash
Weekly: Check refrigerator and discard spoiled food, mop floor, scrub kitchen sink, disinfect kitchen cleaning sponges, wash and rinse kitchen trash can .
At least every 3-6 months: Wash kitchen cabinetry, thoroughly clean refrigerator and microwave
Yearly or as needed: Clean out and wash cupboards, wash walls and woodwork, wash curtains/window covering, clean oven, wash light fixtures.
For information on Healthy Homes go to: https://extensionhealthyhomes.org/ccontent.html