Did you know only about one in five adults and teens get enough exercise to maintain good health? Aim to get 150 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity each week. Enjoy a brisk walk, dance around your living room, or any other activity that gets your body moving!
Moving more is a simple way to increase your physical activity each week. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Park further away and walk when going to the store. Set movement alarms to get you up and moving every 30 minutes.
Why is being active so important? There are lots of good reasons to be physically active, including: sleep improvement, mood improvement, disease prevention and management, stress management, weight management, current and future mobility, and pain management! Join our programs at Extension to help get you active and reaping all the benefits!
If you need more tips on simple steps to mindful physical activity call Mary Morris, 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu.