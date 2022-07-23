Master Gardners

Extension Master Gardeners are participating in a statewide research trial that requires daily monitoring, measuring and care of developing new basil cultivars.

 Contributed Photo

Most home gardeners prefer not to unnecessarily apply products like fungicide to their home gardens, especially their vegetable gardens.

So, when researchers at N.C. State University reached out to Master Gardeners, and asked for help testing new selections of disease-resistant basil, several hands went up. Three local Extension Master Gardeners from the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County program are participating in a statewide trial to determine the disease resistance of several new cultivars of basil.

