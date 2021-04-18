What really makes Edenton special is not the beautiful views of the Sound, or the impressive historic sites and houses, but the people who call it home. Some have lived here for generations while others are new to northeastern North Carolina, like me.
The Cotton Gin property was appealing when we made our search for a business in the Carolinas, but it was the people here who helped to make Edenton our home. Trips here from Charleston for zoning applications, inspections and appraisals were delightful thanks to the property’s real estate agent, Terry Waff, and the town’s Nancy Nicholls and Anne-Marie Knighton whose guidance in assisting me with this venture was invaluable. The many locals from our new church cordially received us with dinner parties. The Planning Board, Town Council and Albemarle Bank staff warmly welcomed us to the community, and as I write my 100th column I feel so blessed that doors opened, and our path led to Edenton.
So many others that I have the pleasure to work with all offer such sincere hospitality from my sweet housekeepers Vicenta and Boo who help me immensely to Carolina Green and Lazy Weekends who keep the grounds green and lush. And all the food businesses from Edenton Farmers Market such as Full Nest Farm who delivers my eggs, Donna Spivey who delivers breads and cheese stars, and Patchwork Microgreens who delivers specialty garnishes. The Flynns deliver their wonderful freshly roasted coffee and Hal Burns is ever so kind to drop by my peanuts himself if my order is delayed.
Hal heads up Jimbo’s Jumbos and you can find their wonderful peanuts at Blount’s in downtown Edenton, and also their fabulous freshly ground peanut butter. This peanut butter is amazing, and you can purchase a huge tub at such a reasonable price that you will never go back to Skippy or Peter Pan! I showcase this wonderful local peanut butter in a tart paired with chocolate. If you’re a Reese’s fan this is the dessert for you.
This week I have included my Chocolate Ganache and Peanut Butter Cream Tart recipe.
Enjoy!