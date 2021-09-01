Today as I write, I am sitting near a window in the beautiful Lancaster County of the State of Pennsylvania; a place that has been dear to Joy and I for some forty years now. We had the occasion to travel here right after we were married and enjoy the life of the Plain People.
The Amish have always intrigued me; simple life, simple choices, simple approaches in the midst of a complex world. They seem to know how to make the main thing the main thing.
I studied the Amish life while I was in Bible College as it related to theological studies. (That’s another column!)
Today I simply want to convey to you my purpose for being here — to rest. I’m here to refresh myself. Joy and I were sitting together watching a Netflix series and I turned to her and inquired — “Would you like to take a little two or three day journey to the Amish country?” She affirmed my suggestion and we made the plans. So here we are in a $59 per night spot with an Amish family. We don’t do hotels up here.
We simply like to remove ourselves from the busyness of what we do and who we are and be refreshed. Jesus did that. He didn’t make it to Lancaster, but Luke writes of his removal to lonely places.
One such event was the aftermath of one of the greatest miracles he performed. He had just healed a man with society’s most dreaded disease — leprosy.
After he cleansed the leper the Bible is clear that the response was incredible. In fact, it teaches us that “crowds came to hear Him and be healed of their diseases.” It seems that the popularity of the Master had taken a huge jump as people came out of the woodwork from all around the Galilee. They, too, wanted to be healed. They wanted to hear what the Master was teaching as well.
Jesus’ response, however, was quite surprising to the many.
Luke 5:16 declares, “But Jesus often removed himself to lonely places to pray.”
Jesus set the standard here for leaders today. He found time to spend with the Father to replenish himself. He felt it far more important than making the headlines with another healing. I would say he handled the popularity far better than we.
So Lancaster it is! We will quietly refresh. We will return to the busy place of life and leadership. But for now… horse drawn carriages, shoo fly pie, scratch made cookies and the Plain folk.
It’s simply a time to reflect; to pray; to refresh. Thank you Jesus for showing us the way!
Maybe my sentiments to you will cause you to do the same. You can’t keep going and going and going and never pause to change the course of your life. Do something different for you. Spend time with the Father in a simple place.
Dr. Wallace Phillips serves as the Sr. Pastor of Carpenter’s Shop Church in Ahoskie and a resident of Edenton. He is a published author, conference speaker and life coach with the Church Multiplication Network.