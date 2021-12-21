It’s hard to believe it’s already Christmas and, almost, a new year. It’s been a long year, but we made it through!
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is already in the planning stages for events in 2022. We’ll be celebrating the 101st Anniversary of the Opening of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library throughout the year with displays and events. We’re also going to celebrate the 78th Anniversary of the Brown-Carver Library that was on Oakum Street and also served as a USO.
In light of these anniversaries, I’ve been doing a lot of research on the early days of the libraries and decided that we are going to do monthly banners throughout the building with what happened in which decade.
We’re partnering with our old home, the Cupola House, for some exciting events. We are missing some important parts of our history though.
If you have any photographs of the interiors of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library of the Brown-Carver Library – please reach out to me so we can scan those images. We have some photos from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, but not too many. The earlier years are even more of a mystery.
My research also revealed that the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library was the first free public library in this region. Elizabeth City kept hemming and hawing and Washington County was charging money to access their library.
So there’s a lot to be proud of in our history as a public institution!
Jennifer Finlay is the librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.