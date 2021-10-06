We are continuing our Armchair Traveling through our region.
It has been great to hold these events in-person again. If you’ve been traveling or have had other engagements, we’ve been able to record some of the events and they are available on our YouTube page.
Just look for the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
The next talk about Maritime Traffic on the Albemarle Sound will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Amanda Irvin of Historic Edenton State Historic Site will share about the incredibly long history of the waters that surround us and give us a look forward.
TeenTober is continuing the new tradition of #TeenTuesday. Markita and Destinee are holding a Board Games & Brownies event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The following Tuesday, Oct. 19 will be two more Escape Rooms – this time Teen Titans and SpongeBob.
Eventually we’re going to partner with the Chowan Arts Council and hold one of these Escape Room events for grown-ups. They look like so much fun.
The Pilgrimage is coming up this weekend. Feel free to drop into the library at any point to use our facilities.
Leslie wants me to let everyone know that we have a ton of books for sale. I think I’m even going to roll a cart or two of paperbacks outside for our visitors to peruse.
I’m so excited that the Edenton Woman’s Club is hosting this historic and fun event. I really love showing off the library to all our visitors.
New Books
Children’s Fiction
Egg Marks the Spot – Amy Timberlake & Jon Klassen
Fiction
A Christmas in the Alps – Melody CarlsonThe Dark Remains – William McIlvanney & Ian Rankin
Foul Play – Stuart Woods
The Heart of Splendid Lake – Amy Clipston
The Lincoln Highway – Amor Towles
The Unknown – Heather Graham
The Wish – Nicholas Sparks
The Wish Book Christmas – Lynn Austin
Large Print
Devil in Disguise – Lisa Kleypas
It’s Better This Way – Debbie Macomber
The Noise – James Patterson
The Shadow – James Patterson.