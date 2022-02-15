My wife, Susan, and I visited the birthplace of Earl Hamner Jr., creator of “The Waltons,” the 1970s TV show about a rural Virginia family struggling through the depression and World War II. Reruns during the pandemic have been exceptionally popular, and the 50th anniversary of the show’s 1972 debut is in 2022.
Hamner effectively wrote about living through that awful depression and war.
For sure, “The Waltons” is but one family’s and one community’s story, but they strike me as authentic.
The Waltons sat around the radio hearing about Hitler’s operations and the rise of Nazism, listening to their president lead, and being shocked at Pearl Harbor.
The war episodes brought back memories of my dad’s stories about his service as a radioman on a battleship in the Pacific Theatre. The show also reminded me of other family members and friends who have suffered limb and life losses in Korea and Vietnam.
In our visit to Schuyler (pronounced SKY-ler), Virginia, 26 miles south of Charlottesville, we enjoyed the hospitality of John and Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast, owned and operated by Walton’s fan and entrepreneur Carole Johnson.
The B&B is a close replica of the Walton’s TV home, which was fashioned after Hamner’s boyhood home, still standing and open for visitors a few hundred yards from the B&B.
Carol occasionally brings in cast members to interact with guests. We were privileged to sit on the Waltons’ front porch for leisurely chats with Tammi Bula, who played Marcia Woolery, John-Boy’s girlfriend in several episodes. After one lovely evening on the porch, listening to stories, Marcia watched a couple of episodes with us that featured her romance with John-Boy. Bula held the TV control and occasionally paused it, giving us interesting background information about the cast and show.
Honor, patriotism, service to country, love of family and friends. These are Walton values, and they’re reflected in the quite diverse cast of characters we learned about in our visit.
According to Bula, the actors behind the camera reflect an interesting mix across political and religious spectrums. Ralph Waite, who played Father John Walton, was a nice fit with his role as a humanist with a spiritual bent.
Waite earned a theological degree from Harvard Divinity School and was an ordained Presbyterian minister. He worked as a religion book editor at Harper & Row before taking up acting.
Grandpa (Will Geer) was a delightful character on and off the set, just being himself in both cases. He ad-libbed more than any other actor, and it worked. In the graduation episode, he spontaneously handed a flower to Marcia as she walked down the aisle to the stage. He constantly, and lovingly, picked on Grandma (Ellen Corby), and that worked too. Will Geer, a friend of Woodie Guthrie, was blacklisted by Hollywood in the 1950s for refusing to give names of members of the Communist Party, of which he was a member. He loved botany, even earning a master’s degree in it, and took care of many of the plants on the set.
The progressive outlook of these actors, and the creator Earl Hamner Jr., is balanced by political and religious conservatives. Bula, playing Marcia Woolery, is an example as Susan and I learned in our visit with her. She’s good friends with David Harper, who played Jim-Bob. The Walton Mountain Museum, across the road from Carole’s B&B, has a room devoted to the well-known “Pony Cart” episode. Jim-Bob narrates a video. The editors have blurred out his T-shirt, but at the bottom one can see “Make America Great Again.”
The Waltons is about a diverse family and one where mutual love and respect rule, overshadowing very different outlooks embedded in the show and reflected in the cast. Bula said cast members continue to love and support one another, despite their widely varying political and religious views. Perhaps that’s a model for our polarized society and for our upcoming Valentine’s Day, a time to honor loving relationships, platonic or romantic. Good night Marcia, Grandpa, Jim-Bob, John-Boy, and all the family. Good night loving hearts — all year long.