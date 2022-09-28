...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the same?”
-Matthew 5: 43-46
Oh my my my! How easy it is to forget these words of Jesus. How difficult it is to live them out.
A Rabbinic addition to Leviticus 19: 18 said you should love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But Jesus says no: you are to love your enemies. When someone curses you, bless them. When someone hates you, do good to them. If someone uses you spitefully or persecutes you, pray for them.
I read the words. I know they are the right way to live if you are a follower of Jesus. Yet, when I feel threatened, hated or attacked, the old me rises up.
When someone curses me, I may not feel like blessing them in the moment. When someone hates me, it is not easy to love them. When someone mistreats me deliberately or I feel persecuted for my beliefs, I may not feel like praying for them. So, how do I live out what Jesus taught and that which I know is right?
One thing I know for sure. I cannot live it out in my own self. It will take the Holy Spirit dwelling in me to live this way. It will take prayer and it will mean that I have to deliberately begin to live by these words.
One other thing I must do is find a scripture verse that fits my situation, personalize it, memorize it and repeat it when situations arise until I have learned to live what the verse teaches. This is a method I have used at other times and it works for me.
For instance, I will choose for this situation 1 John 4:7-8. “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.
I would personalize it by saying, “I must love you for God is love and if I am born of Him, I must love also.”
I can teach myself to pause in any bad situation, repeat this to myself and let the Holy Spirit guide me instead of my own feelings. Another good thing about these two verses is that I know it in song and can sing it to myself.
One thing I have noticed about Jesus in the gospels, He always told people the truth. He never watered it down or let others intimidate Him. If I am to do what is right, I must speak the truth but I must learn to speak the truth with love.
Holy Spirit, please nudge me and remind me to put this into action. Prick my conscience when I act from my old nature. Help me behave in the right way to everyone.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.