As we begin a weekend of merriment and joy with the 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour Edenton proudly showcases its best holiday finery. Over a dozen historic properties are open to the public for a self-guided tour as our town welcomes hundreds of tourists from near and far.
The Candlelight Tour and all of the weekend’s festivities are also a time when many friends and family members come to visit. A special dinner is often on the agenda but after a day out on the town an elegant meal that comes together quickly is ideal.
A beautiful dessert that can be made ahead and plated quickly is a Pavlova. This dessert is a special type of meringue named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. When she toured New Zealand in 1926, the chef at The Wellington Hotel was inspired by her tutu and created this white cloud-like dessert for her.
The dessert is simply a slightly crisp, flavored meringue and is usually large like a cake, and sometimes even stacked with whipped cream and fruit or chocolate. This type of meringue has a crisp exterior and a soft interior since its baking time is higher and shorter which prevents the inside from becoming dry. And the addition of an acid such as vinegar, and also cornstarch which stabilizes the whipped egg white help to make a Pavlova more marshmallowy than a traditional crisp meringue.
I like to make smaller individual portions which are made from the same recipe as a large Pavlova, but only require a shorter cooking time. I also like to experiment with different flavors, and I love the addition of chocolate which is gently folded into the whipped egg whites just as you would when preparing a mousse.
This week I have included my recipe for Chocolate Pavlovas. These can be made up to a day in advance and are assembled quickly with a dollop of whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate ganache, a sprinkling of raspberries, and finished with raspberry coulis.
Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn inEdenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 large egg whites
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 1/2 cups superfine sugar
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
• 2 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream (whipped and sweetened)
• Raspberries
• Chocolate Ganache
• Raspberry Coulis
PREPARATION
• Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Draw 4-inch circles as guides on each sheet.
• Preheat the oven to 300ºF.
• Whisk the egg whites with the salt until they’re holding firm peaks but are not stiff. Gently add in the sugar, spoonful after spoonful, still beating, until a shiny meringue forms. Sprinkle the cornstarch and cocoa through a sieve over the meringue, and add the vanilla, vinegar, and chopped chocolate on top, and fold in to combine thoroughly.
• Spoon or pipe the meringue onto the circles on the parchment, and spread and smooth to fill, making the meringue slightly higher at the outer edges to hold the whipped cream and fruit later.
• Place sheet pans in the oven, and reduce oven to 250ºF. Bake for 30 minutes, rotating pans at 15 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave them in for another 30 minutes, then remove to cool by gently transferring the pavlovas on the parchment to a rack.
• When you want to assemble them, drizzle with chocolate ganache, dollop whipped cream into the indentation, and sprinkle with berries and coulis. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and garnish.
Raspberry Coulis
INGREDIENTS
1 (10-oz) package frozen raspberries in syrup
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste
PREPARATION
Purée raspberries with syrup, sugar, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Pour mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing on solids. Coulis keeps 3 days, covered and chilled. • You can also make this coulis with fresh raspberries. The amounts will be slightly different: Use 2 1/2 cups fresh raspberries and 1/4 cup sugar.
Chocolate Ganache
INGREDIENTS
6 ounces good-quality dark chocolate, finely chopped
2 ounces good quality milk chocolate, finely chopped
½ cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon cooled coffee
Pinch of salt
PREPARATION
Combine the chocolate and cream in a double boiler or in a glass bowl in the microwave. Stir until melted. Add vanilla, coffee, and salt and stir until smooth and shiny.