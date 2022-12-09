As we begin a weekend of merriment and joy with the 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour Edenton proudly showcases its best holiday finery. Over a dozen historic properties are open to the public for a self-guided tour as our town welcomes hundreds of tourists from near and far.

The Candlelight Tour and all of the weekend’s festivities are also a time when many friends and family members come to visit. A special dinner is often on the agenda but after a day out on the town an elegant meal that comes together quickly is ideal.