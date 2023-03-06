When we moved into our house, the doors were installed unpainted. I was going to do that myself and save some money.
It’s four years later and I have finally painted all of the doors.
I self-contracted our house-building project and assigned the painting and trim work to myself. Paying someone else to do that work would have been more expedient, but we were over budget and out of money.
Fortunately, I have the ability to do that sort of work myself. Unfortunately, I do not have the time.
When I finally started painting the pre-primed interior doors a dark brown, a friend admitted having thought that chalky white was an odd choice.
After taking a week off from my job to finish up, I’m done with the doors and down in my back. There are a couple of options for painting already installed doors: Roll or brush paint them where they hang, or carry them out and spray them.
Alex, the skilled craftsman who installed our tile, advised that a spray finish would be best. With the right equipment, he said I could spray the doors without taking them outside. I took half of his advice and bought the paint sprayer that he recommended.
Alex is an artist when it comes to installing tile. He can do just about any other type of finish work just as well, and I’m positive he can cleanly spray-paint interior doors without removing them from their hinges.
I wish I could have hired Alex to do that very thing. I love watching him work and hearing him sing and figure dimensions in Romanian. There has never been a more joyful craftsman than Alex.
But I had already invested in his recommended paint sprayer years ago. The box had sat unopened on a shelf in the garage when I finally worked up the nerve to try my hand at it — in the garage.
Before I unpacked the sprayer, I brush-painted a door just to see how that might go. It went to three coats, and I was sore for a week from so much squatting, standing, squatting and standing.
Removing and carrying the doors outside is no easier. But except for occasionally coughing out troublesome globs of paint, the sprayer requires only one coat. And when the paint globs land, I am anything but a joyful craftsman.
I was already tired of painting before finally tackling the doors. After putting two coats on the exterior of our house, and covering every room and ceiling on the inside, my feet hurt for more than a year. Standing on a ladder day in and day out is a great way to fire up plantar fasciitis.
Now that the doors are done, I have realized how much I absolutely hate painting.
The bad thing about taking so long to complete painting is that it will soon need to be done again. If I start saving now I can make it a more joyful experience — by hiring Alex.