Make your own slime
What You’ll Need:
· 8 ounce bottle of white school glue
· 1 tablespoon baking soda
· 1 ½ - 2 tablespoons contact saline solution (more as needed)
· Food coloring
· Sparkles/glitter
Directions:
1. Add glue to a bowl.
2. Add food coloring and glitter/sparkles. Mix well with glue.
3. Add baking soda. Mix well.
4. Add 1 tablespoon of contact saline solution at a time. Continue adding until it is the perfect consistency. If you add more, it will be less sticky; if you add less, it will be stickier!
5. Now pick it up with your hands and knead it until it becomes the consistency you’d like.