Make your own slime 

What You’ll Need:

· 8 ounce bottle of white school glue

· 1 tablespoon baking soda

· 1 ½ - 2 tablespoons contact saline solution (more as needed)

· Food coloring

· Sparkles/glitter

Directions:

1. Add glue to a bowl.

2. Add food coloring and glitter/sparkles. Mix well with glue.

3. Add baking soda. Mix well.

4. Add 1 tablespoon of contact saline solution at a time. Continue adding until it is the perfect consistency. If you add more, it will be less sticky; if you add less, it will be stickier!

5. Now pick it up with your hands and knead it until it becomes the consistency you’d like.

Camaryn Byrum is the Chowan County 4-H agent. Activity source: Julia’s Table Kids in the Kitchen