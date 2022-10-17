In Matthew 16:24-27, Jesus tells us, if you want to be My faithful follower, you must give up your way, take up your cross, and follow Me. Hanging on to your life will cause you to lose it, but if you give up your life, for My sake, you will save it. When I think of Jesus’ words, several things strike me in Jesus’ statement, and I better understand what makes a faithful follower.

First, the faithful follower must have a healthy Biblical knowledge. Not merely insight into the Bible, Jesus, and God; they must have a relationship with Jesus. A faithful follower is no stranger to Jesus and knows Jesus’ commands about taking up their cross.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com