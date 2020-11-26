As Thanksgiving approaches we often reflect on the year and give thanks for friends and loved ones. This year I’m so very thankful for the many people that bless my life whether family or friends or acquaintances. The experiences we share with others are what makes our lives rich. And when those experiences involve food there is an extra layer of richness that creates a bond of love.
Many loved ones may not be joining our Thanksgiving tables with the ongoing pandemic. This past year has weighed heavily on our society with COVID along with political and social divisiveness and natural disasters, but there is still much for which to be thankful. We can count our blessings that we live in a country where food and water are abundant and give thanks just as those early colonists did by joining with those from a different culture in a feast at Plymouth Colony. Despite their differences they came together bonded by food and hope.
I know as I sit at my table this Thanksgiving I will pray that those in our country and hopefully the world can come together as we maneuver the changes to society and ponder our future. I wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving. And as a sweet treat for the holiday I have included my recipe for Caramel Pecan Tart that many have requested. It’s a wonderful ending to a Thanksgiving meal or any time!
Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!