The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences declares March Living Well month. During this month these professionals (FCS) share tips to help individuals and families gain knowledge and skills to help them lead full and productive lives.
Topics of the Living Well Campaign include: Finances, Healthy Eating, Healthy Homes, Mental Health and Physical Activity. Each week during the month of March we will cover one of these topics with helpful tips for families.
Finances
Youth Tips:
Creating a checking and savings account while in high school is just one way to start learning about budgeting!
Do you know what it really costs to travel to and from school, practice, work, and your friends’ homes?
How much does your cell phone bill or car insurance actually cost?
Talk to your family about setting up a bank account and your local Extension agent for learning the basics of money management!
Family Tips:
Do you struggle with overpaying at the grocery store? Shopping your pantry first and creating meal plans from that list is a great option to reduce your grocery bills.
Using the ingredients you already have on hand, create a shopping list of additional items needed.
Be sure to stick to your list!
Online ordering is a helpful tool to stick to just your list.
If you shop in-store, wait until after you’ve eaten, so you aren’t tempted to buy food that looks appetizing at that moment.
Did you Know?
Did you know it often takes three months of budgeting before you really get the hang of it? Try to stick with it the first couple months and make adjustments as you go. You will find some items are often more or less expensive than you thought. Talk to your local Extension agent for specific budgeting tips!
For more information about Living Well Month go to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 email: mary_morris@ncsu.edu .