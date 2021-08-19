Bright, juicy tomatoes are finally beginning to fill my garden after a late start. My plants made it into my raised beds a little later than planned after a busy spring event season at the inn but thankfully we have a longer growing season in the South.
If you don’t have a garden or even a potted, patio tomato plant, fresh locally grown tomatoes are available at the Edenton Farmer’s Market, Bunch’s farm stand on Rocky Hock Road, as well as some local varieties in our Food Lion.
Fresh garden tomatoes are so much better than those hot house-grown grocery store tomatoes. And surprisingly it’s not the larger tomato varieties that are the sweetest but the smaller cherry, grape, and plum types which are thought to have the most intense flavor.
One of the best ways to showcase the flavor of garden-fresh tomatoes is with a quick marinara sauce for pasta. And a way to make this family-favorite meal even more satisfying is to add home-made meatballs.
Meatballs come together very quickly and can be made with a variety of ground meats. I like to roast them in the oven and then gently poach the browned meatballs in a lightly simmering marinara along with the meat drippings to intensify the sauce’s flavor and ensure a tender meatball.
This week I have included a recipe for a nice, fresh tomato marinara with home-made meatballs. I used ground chuck, but any ground meat or poultry can be substituted.
Enjoy!
Quick Fresh Marinara
Ingredients
• ¼ cup olive oil
• ½ cup diced onion
• 8-10 minced garlic cloves
• 2 lbs. juicy ripe tomatoes, rough chopped (about 6 cups chopped, save juices)
• 8 garlic cloves
• ¼ cup wine
• Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
• Pinch sugar, brown sugar or honey
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, more to taste
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• 1 large fresh basil sprig, more to taste
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano, more to taste
Preparation
1. In a large, deep skillet over medium low heat, heat the oil. When it is hot and shimmers, add the onions and sauté about minutes, until translucent. Turn heat to medium and add rough chopped garlic. Sauté a few minutes until garlic is fragrant. Add wine.
2. Add chopped tomatoes and all their juices and seeds. Turn heat up to medium high and simmer 5 minutes until tomatoes begin to break down.
3. Stir in red pepper flakes, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes. Add basil just before serving as it will turn brown if cooked.
4. Toss in hot fresh pasta, and garnish with fresh basil and freshly grated parmesan.
Meatballs with Fresh Marinara
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 ¼ pound ground chuck
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 egg, beaten
• 2 slices white bread
• ¼ cup cream
• ½ cup grated Parmesan
• 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
• Salt and pepper
• ¼ cup parsley, chopped
Preparation
1. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Set aside. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
2. Prepare fresh marinara as directed to simmer while meatballs are cooking.
3. For meatballs, tear bread to form small, rough crumbs. In a bowl whisk together egg, cream, Worcestershire, garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper. Mix in fresh breadcrumbs to moisten. Add ground chuck, and parmesan.
4. Form into balls about the size of golf balls and place on prepared sheet pan. Bake at 425 degrees for 5 minutes. Rotate meatballs on pan and cook and additional 5 minutes. Gently place meatballs in hot marinara along with drippings and poach lightly for 10 minutes.