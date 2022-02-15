Be sure to mark your calendars and set aside time for #HPE!3 coming up on March 25-26 throughout Downtown Edenton.
The Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, Miss Lee and Miss Dee have been whipping up spells throughout Downtown Edenton as the library sponsors a community-wide magical event.
We are so looking forward to hosting and supporting our award-winning program for the first time since March 2020. This year is not just for kids – thanks to a number of downtown businesses and the Cupola House and the Chowan Arts Council.
There certainly is a great deal of pent up energy to do fun stuff. Keep your eyes and ears open for more hints as the event approaches.
Of course, we will need volunteers.
These events are also a celebration of the 101st Anniversary of the library.
It is very evident by some of the first books that the library purchased that getting books into the hands of our local children was one of the main roles of the new library.
The Harry Potter phenomenon certainly created a new generation of readers.
Celebrating reading is one of the best things we do at the library.
New Books
Juvenile Fiction
Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s School Picture – Katy Farina
Hilo: Gina and the Big Secret – Judd Winick
The Puppy Place: Zig & Zag – Ellen Miles
Unicorn Diaries: Storm on Snowbelle Mountain – Rebecca Elliott
Young Adult
White Smoke – Tiffany D. Jackson
Adult Fiction
Abandoned in Death – J.D. Robb
City of the Dead – Jonathan Kellerman
Foundation of Love – Amy Clipston
A Game of Fear – Charles Todd
The Lady’s Mine – Francine Rivers
Large Print
Flying Angels – Danielle Steel
The Defense Lawyer – James Patterson
One Christmas Wish – Brenda Jackson
Sunrise – Susan May Warren
The Winter Rose – Melanie Dobson
Audio Books
The Paris Detective – James Patterson
Jennifer Finlay is the Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.