The school year is almost over and summer vacation is in sight! Campouts, cookouts, beach trips, road trips, and fireworks are headed our way. Another essential part of enjoying the sunshine season is finding a good book for relaxing on the beach or soaking up the hours between camp crafts and swimming lessons.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are ready to meet these summer reading needs, and when you sign up for our Summer Reading Program, your reading progress will even earn prizes for you all summer long!
Beginning on June 20 and ending on Aug. 15, the library’s Summer Reading Program will run for four days each week! Centered on the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s theme of “All Together Now,” this year’s program promotes our local resources and what brings people together to create a community.
On Tuesdays, the library will host a special event at 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Our first Tuesday (and program kickoff) will feature the fantastic magician Gary Shelton as he performs some magic tricks that teach us about friendship!
Wednesdays will have two events: Story Time with Lee Lolkema for children younger than 5, and Kids’ Zone for children ages 6-12. Both activities will begin at 11 a.m. Our first Kids’ Zone event will feature Port Discover, which will bring some hands-on science to the library with water rockets!
Thursdays will be just for teens (ages 13-18) as the library will host a unique Teen Activity at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Teen Movie Matinee with free popcorn at 3 p.m. Our first Teen Activity on June 22 will feature a craft by The Gregarious Goose!
Finally, on Fridays the library will host a Family Matinee with free popcorn for all ages at 2 p.m. Our first Family Matinee will be on June 23. Call or visit the front desk to learn which features we have scheduled throughout the program!
In addition to enjoying the weekly events, we also encourage you to participate in our Reading Program Challenge! Participants will receive a reading log at the beginning of the program to track their progress.
Participants under age 10 will earn a prize for each new genre they read. Once they complete a book in a new genre category, they can update their log at the front desk and pick a prize from the treasure chest! Participants ages 10-18 will also receive collectible buttons along the way as they try new genres.
At the end of the program, participants will be invited to a picnic to receive awards based on the number of books read over the summer. The top prize level includes a free movie ticket to the Taylor Theater, along with a voucher for a free popcorn and a drink, a free ice cream cone from Blount’s, a free 3D print job, and much more! Readers must have completed 20 or more books during the summer to reach this top tier. Teens that submit a paragraph book report for at least 10 books along with their reading log will also place in this top tier.
We would like to thank the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library for helping us to provide all of these wonderful experiences and prizes to the young readers of Edenton and Chowan County!
Remember, registration for the program starts on June 1, and the final reading log count will be on Aug. 11. Call or visit us at the front desk to get started!
Have a great week, and we hope to see you this summer at the library!
Check out some of our latest releases below:
Adult Fiction:
“The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” by Shannon Chakraborty
“The Priory of the Orange Tree,” by Samantha Shannon
“A Day of Fallen Night,” by Samantha Shannon
“Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt
“I Have Some Questions for You,” by Rebecca Makkai
“Light From Uncommon Stars,” by Ryka Aoki
“Area X: The Southern Reach Trilogy,” by Jeff VanderMeer
“All Systems Red,” by Martha Wells
“Artificial Condition,” by Martha Wells
“Rogue Protocol,” by Martha Wells
“Exit Strategy,” by Martha Wells
“Deceitful Vows,” by Trinity Dekane
“My Heart Still Beats For You,” by Tina Marie
Large Print Books:
“The Fourth Enemy,” by Anne Perry
“The Bride Wore White,” by Amanda Quick
“Love, Honor, Betray,” by Mary Monroe
“My Heart Will Find You,” by Jude Deveraux
“On the Line,” by Fern Michaels
“A Calder at Heart,” by Janet Dailey
“Blue Moon Haven,” by Janet Dailey
Non-fiction:
“It’s Okay to be Angry About Capitalism,” by Bernie Sanders
“Overcoming Every Problem,” by Joyce Meyers
“The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Rick Rubin
“Love, Pamela,” by Pamela Anderson
“Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age,” by Katherine May
“Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” by Jamie Raskin
“The Courage to Be Free,” by Ron DeSantis
“Before You Meet Your Future Husband,” by Robin Jones Gunn and Tricia Goyer
“Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson,” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Avatar the Last Airbender: The Promise,” by Gene Luen Yang
“Bug Scouts: Camp Out!” by Mike Lowery
“Bug Scouts: Out in the Wild,” by Mike Lowery
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Shadow and Bone,” by Leigh Bardugo
“Siege and Storm,” by Leigh Bardugo
Juvenile fiction:
“Cardboard Kingdom: Roar of the Beast,” by Chad Sell
“Doodleville,” by Chad Sell
“The Sun and The Star,” by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
“Squished,” by Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter
Juvenile Easy Non-Fiction:
“Drop: An Adventure Through the Water Cycle,” by Emily Kate Moon
Easy fiction:
“Palace of Books,” by Patricia Polacco
“Go Left,” by Marc Colagiovanni
“The Seeking Tree,” by Jodi Dee
“Becoming Charley,” by Kelly DiPucchio and Loveis Wise
Jared Jacavone is librarian at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.