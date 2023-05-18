The school year is almost over and summer vacation is in sight! Campouts, cookouts, beach trips, road trips, and fireworks are headed our way. Another essential part of enjoying the sunshine season is finding a good book for relaxing on the beach or soaking up the hours between camp crafts and swimming lessons.

At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are ready to meet these summer reading needs, and when you sign up for our Summer Reading Program, your reading progress will even earn prizes for you all summer long!