Do you enjoy cooking, eating, local food work, or just simply – food? If you answered yes to any of these, join the Extension Master Food Volunteer program now.
The 2023 application for the EMFV program is now open to Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans and Pasquotank.
The application deadline is Jan. 31, so sign up early because spots are limited. Training will begin Feb. 6, with a list of all class dates and information listed below.
This year’s training will have some online and some in-person classes.
Training Dates:
Feb. 6: Live Zoom at 11:00 – Introductions & the History of Extension; Online – EMFV Portal + Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion;
Feb. 13: Live Zoom at 11:00 – Programs That Work & Teaching Strategies; Online - Nutrition 101;
Feb. 20: Live Zoom at 11:00 Food Safety & Changing Health Behaviors; Online - Food Systems & Local Food;
Feb. 27: In-person at 9 am - Cooking Skills;
March 6: In-person at 9 am- Cooking Demonstrations; and
March 13: In person at 9 am – Graduation.
The EMFV program, similar to the highly recognized Extension Master Gardener℠ Volunteer (EMGV) program, is designed to provide volunteers the opportunity to support Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agents with food-related programming.
Volunteers with the EMFV program will receive a core curriculum of 30 hours of training and will then shadow the FCS agent for 30 hours during their first year.
Volunteers will be able to provide support to the FCS agent’s food-related programming, including assisting with cooking, nutrition education, and food safety classes, and conducting food demonstrations in the community. The cost of the program is $50 (Scholarship provided this year).